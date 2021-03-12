(LEAD) 2 U.S. soldiers at Camp Humphreys tests positive for COVID-19
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead with new case; ADDS more details in paras 4-7)
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Two American service members stationed at a U.S. military base in South Korea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday.
One soldier at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday in a virus test conducted prior to a permanent change of station travel to the United States, according to the USFK.
The soldier last visited the base Tuesday and Osan Air Base, also in Pyeongtaek, on Sunday, and is now in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed patients.
The other soldier, also on Camp Humphreys, was confirmed to have been infected on Thursday after providing a screening sample as part of USFK's surveillance testing program, according to the command.
The soldier last visited the base on Thursday, and is currently in isolation at the facility.
U.S. and South Korean health professionals are conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to the individuals, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by them are thoroughly cleaned, USFK said in a statement.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 785.
