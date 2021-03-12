(LEAD) Land minister says will take responsibility for LH employees' land speculation
(ATTN: RECASTS with land minister's comments in paras 2-4; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Land Minister Byun Chang-heum said Friday he will come up with measures to prevent employees at public developers from making speculative land purchases and could step down if his role falls behind public expectations.
Byun made the remark after a joint investigation team found that Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) employees allegedly bought land for speculation in two cities, south of Seoul, before it announced a major public housing development project.
The minister has faced criticism as he served as the chief of LH before taking his current position in late December.
"I will create measures to resolve public concerns and take responsibility to prevent reoccurrence of (land speculation)," Byun said in a parliamentary meeting. "If my role is evaluated as not enough, I will not stick to my position and follow (the president's) decision."
Land speculation by employees at the state developer has drawn strong backlash, as many non-homeowners are feeling the pinch of rising housing prices despite a series of government measures.
Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki vowed to draw up sweeping measures to eradicate property speculation, as public outcry has mounted over land speculation allegations by public officials of the state housing developer.
Hong said the government will seek to root out land speculation attempts and take a strong punishment against those caught for speculative deals, vowing to stage a "war" against crimes related to real estate.
"The government will draw up measures to eradicate property speculation and prevent the reoccurrence of similar cases as soon as possible in a bid to tackle speculation and illegal practices in the housing market," Hong said at a meeting with related ministers on the housing market.
The government earlier vowed zero tolerance for public servants found involved in real estate speculation using insider information, including filing criminal charges and having them disgorge more than ill-gotten profits.
Civic groups said last week that more than a dozen LH officials used inside information to buy about 10 billion won (US$8.88 million) worth of farmland in the two cities between April 2018 and June 2020, before large-scale housing development plans were announced last month.
The revelation came as public distrust toward the government's housing policy has already heightened amid skyrocketing home prices.
The liberal Moon Jae-in administration has announced a series of measures to stabilize housing prices, including tax hikes and loan regulations, but there only have been short-term letups in rising home prices.
Hong said the government will continue to make efforts to seamlessly implement its massive housing supply plan that was unveiled in February.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
Coupang raises US$4.5 bln via U.S. market debut, IPO price set at $35
-
(LEAD) Iranian funds locked in S. Korea will not be released until Iran returns to compliance: Blinken
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM