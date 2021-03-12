S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will extend its current social distancing measures for another two weeks, the prime minister said Friday, as sporadic COVID-19 cluster infections continue to pop up across the country.
"The government will extend the current distancing levels, which end March 14, for another two weeks," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said during a regular COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul.
The greater Seoul area, home to around half of the nation's 52-million population, will remain under Level 2 distancing and the rest of the country will be subject to Level 1.5 distancing for an additional two weeks starting next week.
Bans on gatherings of five or more people and restrictions on small businesses, such as restaurants and cafes, will also remain in place for another two weeks, Chung said.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(LEAD) BTS named Global Recording Artist of 2020
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
-
(LEAD) Iranian funds locked in S. Korea will not be released until Iran returns to compliance: Blinken
-
Coupang raises US$4.5 bln via U.S. market debut, IPO price set at $35
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s