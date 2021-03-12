Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 12, 2021

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/07 Rain 60

Incheon 11/06 Rain 30

Suwon 11/06 Rain 60

Cheongju 11/07 Rain 70

Daejeon 11/07 Rain 70

Chuncheon 12/04 Rain 60

Gangneung 10/08 Rain 80

Jeonju 11/07 Rain 70

Gwangju 12/08 Rain 70

Jeju 12/12 Rain 60

Daegu 11/07 Rain 80

Busan 12/10 Rain 80

