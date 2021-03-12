Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 12, 2021
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/07 Rain 60
Incheon 11/06 Rain 30
Suwon 11/06 Rain 60
Cheongju 11/07 Rain 70
Daejeon 11/07 Rain 70
Chuncheon 12/04 Rain 60
Gangneung 10/08 Rain 80
Jeonju 11/07 Rain 70
Gwangju 12/08 Rain 70
Jeju 12/12 Rain 60
Daegu 11/07 Rain 80
Busan 12/10 Rain 80
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
-
(LEAD) Iranian funds locked in S. Korea will not be released until Iran returns to compliance: Blinken
-
Coupang raises US$4.5 bln via U.S. market debut, IPO price set at $35
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing