USFK says its plan to upgrade missile defense capabilities does not involve new equipment
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Friday its commander's recent remark on a plan to build new missile defense capabilities on the Korean Peninsula does not involve the introduction of new equipment or units.
Gen. Robert Abrams said Wednesday that the United States will deploy two "specific" anti-ballistic missile capabilities in South Korea this year in addition to one that is already in place. His remarks raised speculation that the U.S. might be considering bringing in an additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system or other advanced anti-missile assets to the peninsula.
"The new capabilities mentioned by Gen. Abrams do not involve introduction of new equipment or units to Korea," USFK spokesperson Col. Lee Peters said.
The colonel declined to elaborate on what the capabilities refer to, citing "operational security," but said they will ensure the USFK can "maintain a high 'Fight Tonight' readiness level and provide a robust combined defense posture to protect" South Korea from "any threat or adversary."
Abrams' remark was made at a U.S. House Armed Services Committee hearing when asked to comment on his assessment on missile defense priorities amid threats from North Korea.
Referring to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's push to build "three specific capabilities," the commander said, "One is already here. The other two will come on board this year. That will significantly enhance our ballistic missile defense."
Experts say the system already in place could mean the U.S.' THAAD system that was installed in South Korea's central town of Seongju in 2017.
The U.S. has sought to upgrade its THAAD batteries around the world, including the one in South Korea, to add an advanced radar and integrate the system with Patriot missiles.
During the hearing, the commander also said threats from North Korea persist as Pyongyang has continued to develop its nuclear and long-range missile capabilities.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) Iranian funds locked in S. Korea will not be released until Iran returns to compliance: Blinken
-
Coupang raises US$4.5 bln via U.S. market debut, IPO price set at $35
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing