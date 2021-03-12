DL E&C inks deal on modernization of Russian refinery
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean builder DL E&C Co. said Friday it has signed a 327.1 billion-won (US$290 million) interim deal to upgrade an oil refinery in Russia.
Under the deal with Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft, DL E&C will build a plant for adding and cracking hydrogen at Gazprom Neft's refinery southeast of Moscow.
Completion is scheduled for the second half of 2024, and the two sides plan to seal a formal contract within three months, DL E&C said.
Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of Russia's leading natural gas producer Gazprom.
The deal marks DL E&C's first overseas contract since the company was renamed from Daelim Industrial Co. on Jan. 1 under its parent's business reorganization plan.
In 2014, DL E&C made inroads into Russia in line with its strategy to tap into new overseas construction markets.
Meanwhile, DL E&C also said it has clinched a contract with Swiss fertilizer firm EuroChem to design a mammoth methanol plant to be built in Ust-Luga on the northwestern coast of Russia.
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) Iranian funds locked in S. Korea will not be released until Iran returns to compliance: Blinken
-
Coupang raises US$4.5 bln via U.S. market debut, IPO price set at $35
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing