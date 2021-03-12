The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 March 12, 2021
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.66 0.66
3-M 0.74 0.73
6-M 0.79 0.78
12-M 0.88 0.88
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) Iranian funds locked in S. Korea will not be released until Iran returns to compliance: Blinken
-
Coupang raises US$4.5 bln via U.S. market debut, IPO price set at $35
-
(LEAD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases above 400 for 3rd day, potential resurgence fears growing