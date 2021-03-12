Hanjin Transportation to buy back 20 bln won of its shares
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Hanjin Transportation Co., a South Korean logistics company, said Friday it will buy back 20 billion won (US$17.7 million) worth of its shares to improve shareholder value.
Hanjin's board of directors approved the plan to buy its shares for six months ending on Sept. 12, the company said.
Hanjin said the company made the decision as its shares were believed to be undervalued despite its robust earnings last year.
"The parcel delivery business improved profitability thanks to a sharp hike in contactless consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the firm's share prices were overly undervalued for its corporate value," a Hanjin official said.
Last year, its sales rose 7.4 percent on-year to 2.2 trillion won, and its operating profit jumped 16.7 percent to 105 billion won thanks to solid demand for parcel delivery amid the pandemic.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
Coupang raises US$4.5 bln via U.S. market debut, IPO price set at $35
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases reach 3-week high; virus curbs to be extended
-
(LEAD) Iranian funds locked in S. Korea will not be released until Iran returns to compliance: Blinken