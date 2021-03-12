Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 March 12, 2021

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

March 9 -- U.S. Indo-Pacific commander says N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S. and allies

10 -- Top U.S. diplomat and defense chief will visit Seoul next week for a "two-plus-two" meeting with their South Korean counterparts

-- USFK commander says N. Korean threat persists amid continued pursuit of weapons

11 -- USFK says its plan to upgrade missile defense capabilities does not involve new equipment
