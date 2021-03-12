Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. leader calls on local party officials to bring 'clear changes' for the people
SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un urged local party officials to achieve "clear changes and successes" that can be welcomed by the people, as he concluded a workshop with regional Workers' Party secretaries, state media reported Sunday.
The four-day workshop, the first of its kind, concluded on Saturday and discussed ways to implement economic development and other goals put forth during a rare party congress in January, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"Enthusiastically appealing to them to become real servants accepted by the people on the road of serving our great people, he declared the first short course for chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees closed," the KCNA said.
------------
N.K. state media highlight women's role on world women's day
SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media on Monday stressed women's roles in achieving economic development and national prosperity as the country marks the 111th International Women's Day.
North Korea has rallied support from every sector of society, including women, to implement a new five-year economic plan disclosed during January's congress of the ruling Workers' Party.
"There are women involved as endeavor innovators to strive to carry out the first year task of the five-year plan, health warriers standing firm on the antivirus front and scientists and educators devoting their whole lives to building a powerhouse for science technology and talented people," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling party, said in an editorial.
------------
N.K. economic officials blame themselves for lack of progress in development plans
SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Tuesday carried contribution pieces by officials in the Cabinet and economic sectors holding themselves accountable for the lack of progress in economic development.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, carried a contribution piece in a newly added section written by Jo Yong-dok, department director of the Cabinet, criticizing the lack of cooperation between industries.
"Production was hindered by the lack of cooperation among major economic sectors, including the metal, electricity, coal and transportation industries," Jo said.
------------
N.K. newspaper calls for nationwide efforts to boost crop output
SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Thursday urged nationwide efforts to increase grain output, calling it "a crucial matter" in the country's push to achieve key goals unveiled in a rare party meeting early this year.
"We need to realize that food insecurity is a crucial matter related to improving our peoples' lives and economic development, and thoroughly implement this year's plans for crop production," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said in an editorial.
The paper called for nationwide efforts to improve the agricultural sector, urging increased investment and support for the rural areas.
------------
N.K.'s official paper calls for tighter antivirus efforts in time for spring season
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official paper urged the people not to let their guard down against the new coronavirus, saying laxity is the "greatest enemy" in their ongoing efforts to ward off the highly contagious disease.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken relatively swift and tough measures against the global pandemic, such as imposing strict border controls since early last year.
"Arrogance, carelessness, laxity and negligence are the greatest enemies in our emergency antivirus efforts regardless of the season," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling party, said Friday.
(END)
