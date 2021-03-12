KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 36,550 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,600 UP 300
Yuhan 60,200 UP 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,700 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 34,950 DN 450
DL 77,800 UP 800
DOOSAN 50,100 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 170,500 UP 1,500
KiaMtr 82,800 UP 500
DB HiTek 52,400 UP 800
SamsungF&MIns 194,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,050 UP 450
Kogas 32,100 UP 200
SK hynix 140,000 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 611,000 DN 1,000
Hanwha 29,700 UP 550
HyundaiEng&Const 41,800 UP 2,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,000 UP 1,050
ORION Holdings 13,950 UP 50
Daesang 25,150 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 23,450 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 10,350 UP 380
CJ 96,300 UP 3,200
JWPHARMA 29,700 UP 250
LGInt 29,550 UP 1,800
NEXENTIRE 7,790 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 158,000 UP 3,500
KCC 204,000 UP 4,000
SKBP 108,500 UP 2,500
AmoreG 63,200 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 232,500 UP 4,000
BukwangPharm 23,300 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 67,300 UP 2,300
Daewoong 33,250 UP 1,100
SamyangFood 87,200 UP 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,450 UP 600
CJ CheilJedang 407,500 UP 12,500
TaekwangInd 916,000 UP 2,000
SsangyongCement 6,760 UP 20
SKNetworks 5,590 UP 350
