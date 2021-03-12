IlyangPharm 35,000 UP 2,400

POSCO CHEMICAL 157,500 UP 4,500

BoryungPharm 21,050 UP 400

L&L 14,700 DN 400

LOTTE Fine Chem 52,700 UP 900

HYUNDAI STEEL 42,750 0

LOTTE 33,100 UP 150

KAL 27,700 UP 250

LG Corp. 91,900 UP 900

Shinsegae 287,000 DN 500

Nongshim 275,500 UP 2,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,270 UP 110

SGBC 81,600 UP 1,800

Hyosung 81,000 UP 1,300

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,640 UP 110

SKC 114,000 0

GS Retail 36,750 DN 250

Binggrae 57,500 UP 600

GCH Corp 34,800 UP 1,100

LotteChilsung 121,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,760 UP 120

POSCO 301,000 DN 2,000

SPC SAMLIP 73,200 UP 1,600

SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 UP 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 35,000 UP 600

KUMHOTIRE 3,920 DN 15

NHIS 11,350 UP 100

DB INSURANCE 43,050 DN 850

SK Discovery 63,000 UP 2,900

LS 66,000 UP 2,900

GC Corp 341,000 UP 19,000

GS E&C 39,050 UP 1,000

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,850 UP 1,650

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 689,000 UP 2,000

SamsungElec 82,800 UP 800

KPIC 319,000 DN 1,000

Ottogi 586,000 DN 15,000

F&F 143,000 UP 4,500

NamsunAlum 4,225 UP 5

MERITZ SECU 4,255 UP 20

(MORE)