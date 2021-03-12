Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 March 12, 2021

IlyangPharm 35,000 UP 2,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 157,500 UP 4,500
BoryungPharm 21,050 UP 400
L&L 14,700 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 52,700 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,750 0
LOTTE 33,100 UP 150
KAL 27,700 UP 250
LG Corp. 91,900 UP 900
Shinsegae 287,000 DN 500
Nongshim 275,500 UP 2,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,270 UP 110
SGBC 81,600 UP 1,800
Hyosung 81,000 UP 1,300
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,640 UP 110
SKC 114,000 0
GS Retail 36,750 DN 250
Binggrae 57,500 UP 600
GCH Corp 34,800 UP 1,100
LotteChilsung 121,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,760 UP 120
POSCO 301,000 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 73,200 UP 1,600
SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,000 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,920 DN 15
NHIS 11,350 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 43,050 DN 850
SK Discovery 63,000 UP 2,900
LS 66,000 UP 2,900
GC Corp 341,000 UP 19,000
GS E&C 39,050 UP 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,850 UP 1,650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 689,000 UP 2,000
SamsungElec 82,800 UP 800
KPIC 319,000 DN 1,000
Ottogi 586,000 DN 15,000
F&F 143,000 UP 4,500
NamsunAlum 4,225 UP 5
MERITZ SECU 4,255 UP 20
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
