KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 83,800 UP 500
Hanmi Science 59,600 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 192,500 UP 7,000
Hanssem 101,500 DN 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 11,700 UP 100
KSOE 117,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,100 UP 2,100
OCI 124,500 UP 4,500
LS ELECTRIC 59,700 UP 500
KorZinc 403,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,440 UP 90
SYC 59,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiMipoDock 58,500 UP 1,600
IS DONGSEO 53,600 UP 800
S-Oil 85,500 UP 600
LG Innotek 218,000 UP 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 303,500 DN 2,500
HMM 21,600 UP 400
HYUNDAI WIA 82,300 UP 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 231,000 UP 9,000
Mobis 303,500 UP 9,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,250 0
HDC HOLDINGS 10,900 UP 100
S-1 81,600 UP 400
ZINUS 85,500 UP 100
Hanchem 228,000 UP 2,000
DWS 49,800 UP 1,850
KEPCO 23,200 UP 300
SamsungSecu 38,750 UP 650
KG DONGBU STL 12,850 UP 200
SKTelecom 255,000 UP 2,500
SNT MOTIV 64,800 UP 1,800
HyundaiElev 45,000 UP 1,650
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,150 UP 400
Hanon Systems 17,650 UP 350
SK 257,500 UP 7,000
ShinpoongPharm 91,500 DN 3,100
Handsome 37,300 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 15,150 UP 200
COWAY 66,600 UP 300
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
BTS says 'Love Myself' initiative helped them embrace themselves more
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
Coupang raises US$4.5 bln via U.S. market debut, IPO price set at $35
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM
(3rd LD) New virus cases reach 3-week high; virus curbs to be extended
(LEAD) Iranian funds locked in S. Korea will not be released until Iran returns to compliance: Blinken