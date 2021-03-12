KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 127,000 DN 500
IBK 8,960 DN 50
DONGSUH 31,500 UP 2,250
SamsungEng 13,300 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 123,500 UP 3,500
PanOcean 6,390 UP 260
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 21,250 UP 600
KT 27,000 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 19,300 UP 150
LG Uplus 12,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,900 DN 1,500
KT&G 80,400 DN 100
DHICO 11,350 UP 750
Doosanfc 48,950 UP 2,850
LG Display 22,700 UP 300
Kangwonland 25,500 DN 50
NAVER 380,500 UP 7,000
Kakao 481,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 935,000 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 127,000 UP 2,500
DSME 26,450 UP 1,200
DSINFRA 8,110 UP 130
DWEC 5,960 UP 240
DongwonF&B 193,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 28,050 UP 50
LGH&H 1,571,000 UP 21,000
LGCHEM 944,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 20,350 DN 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,500 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 UP 900
LGELECTRONICS 152,500 UP 5,000
Celltrion 297,000 UP 4,000
Huchems 23,950 UP 2,350
DAEWOONG PHARM 124,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,300 DN 900
KIH 87,300 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 38,250 0
GS 40,000 UP 850
