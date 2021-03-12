KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 28,600 UP 950
LIG Nex1 38,150 UP 1,400
Fila Holdings 42,600 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 197,000 UP 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,600 UP 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,180 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 226,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 10,300 UP 100
SK Innovation 242,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 32,900 UP 450
KBFinancialGroup 50,400 DN 1,600
Hansae 20,500 UP 300
LG HAUSYS 73,200 UP 2,700
Youngone Corp 38,900 UP 600
CSWIND 71,000 UP 6,500
GKL 16,700 UP 100
KOLON IND 55,500 UP 800
HanmiPharm 319,000 UP 13,500
BNK Financial Group 6,420 DN 10
emart 178,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY455 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 57,400 UP 1,200
HANJINKAL 59,000 UP 700
DoubleUGames 55,300 UP 2,500
CUCKOO 138,000 UP 2,500
COSMAX 117,500 UP 6,000
MANDO 66,500 UP 5,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 743,000 UP 28,000
INNOCEAN 60,100 UP 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 35,600 UP 1,350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,600 DN 400
Netmarble 122,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S278000 UP2000
ORION 136,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,150 UP 350
BGF Retail 172,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 303,500 UP 29,500
HDC-OP 27,400 UP 450
WooriFinancialGroup 10,150 UP 100
Big Hit 228,000 UP 16,500
