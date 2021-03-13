SHINee to hold first online concert next month
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band SHINee will hold its first-ever online concert next month after coming back from a two-year hiatus, the group's management agency said Saturday.
The concert, titled "Beyond LIVE - SHINee: SHINee World," will be livestreamed on April 4 on V Live, a streaming platform of the country's leading internet portal operator, Naver, SM Entertainment said.
It will be the four-member group's first solo concert since a February 2018 performance in Japan.
They will showcase tracks from their seventh full-length album, "Don't Call Me," released last month.
"Don't Call Me," the main track of the album, has topped the regional iTunes albums charts in 45 countries, including the United States, Canada and Britain.
Since debuting in 2008, SHINee has released numerous chart toppers, including "Sherlock," "View" and "Ring Ding Dong," garnering popularity not only in Asia but in America and Europe as well.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. to kick off scaled-back combined exercise this week: JCS
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
Police arrest four on drug trafficking charges
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
S. Korea to expedite vaccinations under plan to inoculate 12 mln people by H1: PM
-
(LEAD) LH official found dead in apparent suicide amid land speculation scandal