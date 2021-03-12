LH official found dead in apparent suicide amid land speculation scandal
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- A senior official for the state housing developer was found dead in an apparent suicide Friday, police said, as allegations of land speculation by public servants rocked the nation.
The official of Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) was found bleeding by a passerby at a garden of an apartment building in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, according to the police. He was sent to a hospital but died.
He reportedly left a note saying he did "ill-advised" things during his time as chief of an LH office in North Jeolla Province.
"I am in agony. I am sorry to the nation," he wrote.
Police were trying to determine the exact cause of death, leaning toward the possibility he killed himself.
A day earlier, the government identified 20 LH officials suspected of buying land for speculation and referred them to the police for investigation.
The officials allegedly used insider information to make the purchases before the government designated the land as public housing development sites.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. to kick off scaled-back combined exercise this week: JCS
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM
-
S. Korea to expedite vaccinations under plan to inoculate 12 mln people by H1: PM
-
Coupang raises US$4.5 bln via U.S. market debut, IPO price set at $35
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases reach 3-week high; virus curbs to be extended