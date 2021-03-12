S. Korea investigating new suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural authorities said Friday they are investigating yet another suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu amid growing concerns over a prolonged battle against the animal disease.
The latest suspected case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza linked to farms was reported in Chungju, 147 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The egg farm is raising 550,000 chickens.
South Korea said it has imposed a travel ban within a 10-kilometer radius of the suspected farm.
The test result is expected to be delivered within three days.
On the previous day, South Korea confirmed two additional cases, raising the total caseload of farm-linked infections to 105.
The total number of highly pathogenic bird flu cases from wild birds, meanwhile, stayed at 224 as of Friday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. to kick off scaled-back combined exercise this week: JCS
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM
-
S. Korea to expedite vaccinations under plan to inoculate 12 mln people by H1: PM
-
Coupang raises US$4.5 bln via U.S. market debut, IPO price set at $35
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases reach 3-week high; virus curbs to be extended