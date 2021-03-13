Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't vows to cut cooperation with Myanmar's military, announces first sanctions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Land Minister Byeon offers to resign, President Moon practically sacks him (Kookmin Daily)
-- Local government members' families turn out to have bought land before development plan announcement (Donga Ilbo)
-- President Moon accepts Byeon's resignation offer on condition that he finishes up basic housing supply measures (Segye Times)
-- High-ranking LH official kills himself, Cheong Wa Dae delays Byeon's resignation (Chosun Ilbo)
-- President Moon accepts Land Minister Byeon's resignation offer to root out 'ills of land speculation' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Life after March 11 disaster in Japan (Hankyoreh)
-- Land Minister Byeon offered limited stay, ordered to finish Feb. 4 land supply measures (Hankook Ilbo)
-- After Coupang, Market Kurly seeks IPO (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Suicide by LH official shocks nation, Byeon finally offers to resign (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. to kick off scaled-back combined exercise this week: JCS
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
Police arrest four on drug trafficking charges
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 2 weeks: PM
-
S. Korea to expedite vaccinations under plan to inoculate 12 mln people by H1: PM