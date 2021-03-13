Today in Korean history
March 14
1902 -- A groundbreaking ceremony is held in Mapo, central Seoul, to mark the beginning of construction on the Gyeongui railway linking Sinuiju, a city on the Korean Peninsula's border with China, and Busan, a southeastern port city.
1940 -- A cruise ship capsizes in the sea off Tongyeong, a city in South Gyeongsang Province.
1951 -- The South Korean army and United Nations forces retake Seoul after it was occupied by the North Korean People's Army during the Korean War.
1973 -- The second meeting of the inter-Korean Coordinating Committee is held in Pyongyang. The committee was organized to implement the inter-Korean joint communique of July 4, 1972 in which the two sides agreed to achieve the peaceful reunification of the peninsula.
1991 -- The Nakdong River is contaminated by phenol, which leaked from an electronics company in Gumi, a city in North Gyeongsang Province.
2002 -- A group of 25 North Korean refugees rush into the Spanish Embassy in Beijing to seek asylum in South Korea.
2014 -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his Cabinet has no plan to revise the Kono Statement, a landmark apology over Japan's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II.
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. to kick off scaled-back combined exercise this week: JCS
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
Police arrest four on drug trafficking charges
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
(LEAD) LH official found dead in apparent suicide amid land speculation scandal
-
S. Korea to expedite vaccinations under plan to inoculate 12 mln people by H1: PM