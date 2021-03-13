Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:26 March 13, 2021

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/03 Cloudy 30

Incheon 11/04 Cloudy 30

Suwon 13/03 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 15/03 Sunny 20

Daejeon 16/03 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 15/02 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 12/05 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 15/04 Sunny 20

Gwangju 16/04 Sunny 10

Jeju 14/10 Cloudy 0

Daegu 16/04 Sunny 20

Busan 16/07 Sunny 20

(END)

