Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:26 March 13, 2021
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/03 Cloudy 30
Incheon 11/04 Cloudy 30
Suwon 13/03 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 15/03 Sunny 20
Daejeon 16/03 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 15/02 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 12/05 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 15/04 Sunny 20
Gwangju 16/04 Sunny 10
Jeju 14/10 Cloudy 0
Daegu 16/04 Sunny 20
Busan 16/07 Sunny 20
(END)
