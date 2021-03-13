Rose of BLACKPINK sweeps iTunes charts in 51 nations with latest single
SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Rose of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has dominated iTunes charts in 51 countries, with her latest solo song, her agency said Saturday.
According to YG Entertainment, the song, "On The Ground," from her first solo album "R," topped iTunes Top Songs charts in countries that included the United States, France and Thailand.
The English song has also landed on top spots in multiple local music streaming charts.
The song's music video has garnered more than 36 million views on YouTube as of Saturday morning and is likely to become the most watched video within 24 hours of its release, YG Entertainment said.
The vocalist, the second member of the four-piece act to go solo, released the two-track album featuring songs "On the Ground" and "Gone" at 2 p.m. the previous day in South Korea.
"R," titled after the initial of her stage name "Rose," marked a new step for the singer, who is now in her sixth year since her debut.
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) S. Korean-born Olympic short track champion applies for Chinese citizenship
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. to kick off scaled-back combined exercise this week: JCS
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
Police arrest four on drug trafficking charges
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
S. Korea to expedite vaccinations under plan to inoculate 12 mln people by H1: PM
-
(LEAD) LH official found dead in apparent suicide amid land speculation scandal