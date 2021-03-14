Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 14, 2021

SEOUL, Mar. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/04 Cloudy 10

Incheon 11/04 Cloudy 10

Suwon 13/03 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 15/03 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 15/03 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 15/02 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 15/05 Cloudy 10

Jeonju 14/04 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 16/04 Sunny 0

Jeju 15/08 Sunny 0

Daegu 16/04 Cloudy 20

Busan 17/06 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!