Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 14, 2021
SEOUL, Mar. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/04 Cloudy 10
Incheon 11/04 Cloudy 10
Suwon 13/03 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 15/03 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 15/03 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 15/02 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 15/05 Cloudy 10
Jeonju 14/04 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 16/04 Sunny 0
Jeju 15/08 Sunny 0
Daegu 16/04 Cloudy 20
Busan 17/06 Cloudy 20
(END)
