Budget for overseas Korean language education sharply raised
SEJONG, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The education ministry said Sunday that it has nearly doubled its budget for Korean language education overseas this year amid growing demand for Korean as a second language thanks to the global popularity of K-pop and other Korean cultural content.
According to the education ministry's 2021 plan, the country will spend 23.6 billion won (US$20.8 million) this year to help expand the opening of Korean language classes overseas.
The earmarked budget nearly doubles the amount set aside a year earlier, according to the ministry.
Under the plan, the ministry has the goal of opening Korean language classes at 1,800 schools in 43 countries.
The budget will be mainly allocated for countries where demand for the Korean language is strong, such as Jordan, Belgium, Ecuador, Laos and Cambodia.
In addition, the country also plans to open training courses for would-be Korean language teachers in 14 countries in Southeast and Central Asian regions, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.
The ministry will also increase its overseas dispatch of Korean teachers to 132 to those areas.
Additionally, the budget will also help facilitate the development of Korean language curriculum at overseas elementary and junior high schools, and finance the counseling services to schools seeking to open Korean language classes, the ministry noted.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
(LEAD) Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
-
Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases near 500, reaching 3-week high
-
Rose of BLACKPINK sweeps iTunes charts in 51 nations with latest single
-
(LEAD) LH official found dead amid land speculation scandal