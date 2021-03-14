SK chemical unit to build packaging material plant in China
SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- SK global chemical Co., an affiliate of South Korea's top refiner SK Innovation Co., said Sunday it will build a packaging material plant in China.
Under the deal, SK global chemical will set up a joint venture with Satellite Petrochemical to build a plant that produces ethylene acrylic acid (EAA), a high-end eco-friendly material used for packaging.
The plant, to be in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, eastern China, will be able to churn out 40,000 tons of EAA a year, according to the company.
The two sides will spend 200 billion won (US$175 million) to build the plant, with SK global chemical holding 60 percent of the capital base.
With the latest deal, SK global chemical will have its third EAA plant, followed by its existing facilities in the United States and Spain.
SK global chemical said the collaboration with Satellite Petrochemical will help the company explore the Asian market in addition to North America and Europe.
The company added that demand for EAA-based materials is rising as the packaging market for fresh food products is growing with increased delivery services amid the pandemic.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
2 nurses test positive for COVID-19 after Pfizer vaccine shots
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Couple indicted on murder charge over fatal abuse of 10-year-old niece
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
(LEAD) Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
-
Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases near 500, reaching 3-week high
-
Rose of BLACKPINK sweeps iTunes charts in 51 nations with latest single
-
(LEAD) LH official found dead amid land speculation scandal