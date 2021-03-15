Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- LH workers to be banned from purchasing land other than for actual use (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- LH workers to be banned from purchasing land other than for actual use, non-employees to face punishment for involvement in speculative investment with insider information (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party, government unveil a series of countermeasures on LH scandal, opposition party calls for resignation of all Cabinet members (Donga Ilbo)
-- LH workers to be banned from land purchases other than for actual use (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. has sought to contact North Korea since February but Pyongyang remains unresponsive (Segye Times)
-- Oh Se-hoon, Ahn Cheol-soo lead Park Young-sun by 10 percentage points should they unite their candidacies (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. has sought to contact North Korea since February but Pyongyang remains unresponsive (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PM says LH workers will be banned from purchasing land other than for actual use (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. knocks on North Korea's door but Pyongyang remains unresponsive (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Oh Se-hoon, Ahn Cheol-soo lead Park Young-sun amid LH scandal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 90 pct of individual investors expect economic recovery thanks to vaccines and increase in asset value (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Second LH employee commits suicide (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'LH officials will only be allowed to acquire land for actual use' (Korea Herald)
-- Quad leaders vow to focus on N.K. denuclearization (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS to become 1st Korean nominee to perform at upcoming Grammy Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
(News Focus) Save Our Stages: Indie music scene moves to save stages, songs amid pandemic
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
(LEAD) Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
-
Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
-
New virus cases over 400 for 6th day, potential resurgence worrisome
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases near 500, reaching 3-week high
-
(LEAD) New virus cases over 400 for 6th day, potential resurgence worrisome