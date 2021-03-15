Korean-language dailies

-- LH workers to be banned from purchasing land other than for actual use, non-employees to face punishment for involvement in speculative investment with insider information (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party, government unveil a series of countermeasures on LH scandal, opposition party calls for resignation of all Cabinet members (Donga Ilbo)

-- U.S. has sought to contact North Korea since February but Pyongyang remains unresponsive (Segye Times)

-- Oh Se-hoon, Ahn Cheol-soo lead Park Young-sun by 10 percentage points should they unite their candidacies (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 90 pct of individual investors expect economic recovery thanks to vaccines and increase in asset value (Korea Economic Daily)

