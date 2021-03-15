Go to Contents Go to Navigation

March 15, 2021

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- LH workers to be banned from purchasing land other than for actual use (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- LH workers to be banned from purchasing land other than for actual use, non-employees to face punishment for involvement in speculative investment with insider information (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party, government unveil a series of countermeasures on LH scandal, opposition party calls for resignation of all Cabinet members (Donga Ilbo)
-- LH workers to be banned from land purchases other than for actual use (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. has sought to contact North Korea since February but Pyongyang remains unresponsive (Segye Times)
-- Oh Se-hoon, Ahn Cheol-soo lead Park Young-sun by 10 percentage points should they unite their candidacies (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. has sought to contact North Korea since February but Pyongyang remains unresponsive (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- PM says LH workers will be banned from purchasing land other than for actual use (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. knocks on North Korea's door but Pyongyang remains unresponsive (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Oh Se-hoon, Ahn Cheol-soo lead Park Young-sun amid LH scandal (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 90 pct of individual investors expect economic recovery thanks to vaccines and increase in asset value (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Second LH employee commits suicide (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'LH officials will only be allowed to acquire land for actual use' (Korea Herald)
-- Quad leaders vow to focus on N.K. denuclearization (Korea Times)
