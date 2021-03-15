(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 15)

Washington is expected to gradually lengthen the to-do list for Seoul as its key ally -- from enhancing trilateral cooperation with Tokyo to joining its push to expand the Quad group and cooperating for its plan to deploy advanced missiles aimed at China in the western Pacific region. The forthcoming visit to Seoul by Blinken and Austin, which follows their two-day stay in Tokyo from Tuesday, might signal that South Korea's prolonged hesitance to be aligned with Washington's principled approach to Beijing could run the risk of erasing its room for diplomatic maneuvering instead of enabling it to remain in the gray zone.