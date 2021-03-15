(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 15)
Loss of public trust
: Replace land minister to prevent speculation
Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Byeon Chang-heum offered to resign over the mounting land speculation scandal involving a state housing developer Friday. President Moon Jae-in expressed his willingness to accept Byeon's resignation, but not immediately.
It is inevitable for the minister to step down to take responsibility for the scandal. Byeon's offer came 10 days after the country's two civic groups raised allegations that some employees at the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) and their family members bought farmland for speculative gains.
The allegations have turned out to be true. On Thursday, the government announced the interim results of its ongoing probe into the scandal. It said 20 LH employees were found to have purchased land in Gwangmyeong and Siheung in Gyeonggi Province before the land in the two cities was designated last month as the site for a urban development project to build about 70,000 apartments.
The public's outrage is mounting over the scandal because the LH officials allegedly used insider information for speculation. Critics demand a more thorough investigation to check if there are more LH workers, government officials or lawmakers who purchased land not only in the two cities, but also other regions such as the new administrative town of Sejong for illicit profit.
Minister Byeon cannot shirk responsibility for the scandal. Eleven of the 20 LH officials accused of speculation were found to have bought land while Byeon was serving as the LH chief between April 2019 and December 2020. That's why he is under fire for having failed to prevent LH employees from engaging in land speculation.
More embarrassing is Byeon's recent remarks apparently aimed at defending the suspected speculators. He told a media outlet that the LH employees did not appear to have acquired land for speculative purposes. In a testimony to the National Assembly, he also said land speculation was a "deviant act" committed by only a few people. Such remarks have inflamed public anger further. All this has resulted in the loss of public trust in a set of anti-speculation measures to stabilize runaway housing prices.
Byeon should have resigned immediately after the scandal emerged. Yet President Moon is putting his resignation on hold despite holding him accountable. Moon seems hesitating to sack the minister to minimize the scandal's fallout on his leadership and the upcoming April 4 mayoral by-elections in the country's two largest cities ― Seoul and Busan.
Moon reportedly wants Byeon to quit later, sometime before the by-election campaign begins so that the minister can outline the details for a government-led project he announced Feb. 4 to build 836,000 homes around the country, including 320,000 in Seoul. But it would be better to sack Byeon immediately as he cannot carry out his duties anymore due to his loss of public trust. Replace him with a new minister who can reform the LH, prevent further speculation cases and regain public confidence in housing policies.
(END)
