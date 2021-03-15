(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 15)

What attracts our attention in a joint statement issued after the Quad summit is the member countries' reaffirmation of their goal to achieve the complete denuclearization of North Korea. That perspective will be reflected in the soon-to-come results of Washington's review of its North Korea policy. A diverse group of bureaucrats and civilians with expertise in North Korean affairs took part in the review. But one thing that is clear is that the Biden administration will not strike a half-baked deal with North Korea on denuclearization. In other words, the U.S. government will not accept North Korea as a nuclear state or start arms reduction talks based on tacit approval of the North's nuclear status.