BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- After their unsuccessful bid to win a first Grammy award, K-pop juggernauts BTS said the whole process has been an "unbelievable" experience and thanked fans for supporting them throughout the journey.
"Thank you for supporting us, thanks to you we're going through this unbelievable experience. We are truly grateful and happy. We love you Army!" Jimin, a member of the seven-piece act, shared on their official Twitter account, following the first leg of the 63rd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time).
BTS was nominated in the best pop duo/pop group category, a first for a K-pop act, for its hit number "Dynamite" at the annual music show often dubbed "music's biggest night."
Four other contenders in the category were "Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift's "Exile" featuring Bon Iver, "Un Dia (One Day)" by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy and Justin Bieber's "Intentions" featuring Quavo.
The prize, announced during a livestreamed Premiere Ceremony ahead of the main show that began at 9 a.m., went to the all-female collaboration of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. "Rain on Me" was one of the tracks on Lady Gaga's sixth studio album "Chromatica" released in May last year.
Other members of the septet -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook -- left messages on the group's Twitter account and the fan community Weverse, thanking fans and pledging to once again give their best this year.
"Let's get it going this year," wrote Suga, while Jungkook penned, "Thank you for being with us every moment and we'll make sure to return your love and support."
RM posted two photos of himself, asking fans to "watch out for the performance."
BTS is the first Korean nominee to perform at the Grammys. The group first made an appearance at the 2019 Grammys as a presenter and joined American rapper Lil Nas X the following year to perform his record hit "Old Town Road," with lines from the remix "Seoul Town Road."
Army, the band's dedicated fandom, returned the love with encouraging comments on social media, sharing the hashtag "BTSOurGreatestPrize." There were more than 1.5 million Tweets with the hashtag as of 8:10 a.m. Monday morning.
Fans voiced how proud they are of their favorite artist and promised to support them in their ongoing career.
While the Grammys has a track record of being conservative toward boy bands and non-Western pop acts, the phenomenal success of "Dynamite" had raised hopes that BTS may become the first Korean and Asian pop act to win in the competitive category that was introduced in 2012.
The upbeat summer number that BTS sang in hope of cheering up listeners during the pandemic was a smash hit from the start. After writing history by becoming the first song by a Korean act to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100, it has stayed on the chart for 28 weeks.
The track, entirely sung in English, also helped the band make a splash on U.S. radio. Thanks to its stellar success, BTS went on to become the Global Recording Artist of the Year in 2020, with two of its 2020 albums "BTS: Map of the Soul 7" and "BE" sweeping the top two spots on the world's bestselling albums chart.
In an interview with the Grammys released ahead of the ceremony, the septet voiced hope on how they could "play a part in helping people be exposed to diverse music."
"We see movements in 'diversity' in the global music industry. We hope these changes expedite and keep moving forward. There are so many artists in Korea besides us who put out great music. And I'm sure there are even more on a global scale. Hopefully, we can play a part in helping people be exposed to diverse music and more musicians become more widely known," Suga said.
Jungkook also mentioned how a "win would be significant not only for us but for many who pursue diversity in music."
Meanwhile, three-time Grammy nominee Richard O'Neill took home the trophy for best classical instrument solo with "Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra."
Widely known as Richard Yongjae O'Neill here, the violist with a Korean-born mother is known for introducing more Korean listeners to classic music.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
