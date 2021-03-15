Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 March 15, 2021
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/04 Sunny 60
Incheon 14/04 Sunny 60
Suwon 16/02 Sunny 60
Cheongju 17/03 Sunny 20
Daejeon 17/03 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 15/02 Sunny 60
Gangneung 18/06 Sunny 30
Jeonju 18/04 Sunny 60
Gwangju 19/03 Sunny 60
Jeju 19/09 Sunny 60
Daegu 18/05 Cloudy 20
Busan 17/07 Cloudy 20
