Monday's weather forecast

March 15, 2021

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/04 Sunny 60

Incheon 14/04 Sunny 60

Suwon 16/02 Sunny 60

Cheongju 17/03 Sunny 20

Daejeon 17/03 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 15/02 Sunny 60

Gangneung 18/06 Sunny 30

Jeonju 18/04 Sunny 60

Gwangju 19/03 Sunny 60

Jeju 19/09 Sunny 60

Daegu 18/05 Cloudy 20

Busan 17/07 Cloudy 20

