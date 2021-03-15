S. Korea to focus on stabilizing markets amid rising U.S. bond yields
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it will pump up efforts to smooth out volatility of the foreign exchange market and flows of foreign capital as rising U.S. bond yields could increase market fluctuations.
South Korea's FX market and foreign currency liquidity conditions remain relatively stable, but market uncertainty remains high mainly from continued hikes in U.S. Treasury yields, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The ministry said the country should prepare to prevent the reoccurrence of a market rout displayed in March 2020, when the foreign exchange and swap markets suffered a severe dollar crunch amid the pandemic.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys has recently risen close to 1.6 percent on hopes for an economic recovery and concerns about inflation risks.
The return on 10-year Korean government bonds has also continued to break yearly highs amid rises in global bond rates and concerns about the country's planned massive debt sales. The yield topped 2 percent last week for the first time since March 2019.
South Korea's currency hit a five-month low of 1,140.3 per the U.S. dollar last Wednesday as foreign investors unloaded local stocks.
"A continued rise in U.S. government bond yields could increase volatility in the FX market, but there is limited possibility of an acute outflow of foreign capital," the ministry said.
It said the country may see short-term foreign fund outflows, but in the long term, global central banks and sovereign funds are expected to continue to invest in Korean assets to diversify their portfolios.
The ministry also dismissed the possibility of sudden outflows of foreign capital, given that returns on Korean government bonds are higher than those of Treasurys of the U.S. and other countries that have the same credit ratings as South Korea.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
(News Focus) Save Our Stages: Indie music scene moves to save stages, songs amid pandemic
-
N. Korea poses 'serious' and 'immediate' threat to U.S., allies: Davidson
-
Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
-
(LEAD) Georgia Gov. Kemp asks Biden to overturn ITC ruling against SK Innovation
-
New virus cases over 400 for 6th day, potential resurgence worrisome
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases near 500, reaching 3-week high
-
(4th LD) New virus cases over 400 for 6th day, potential resurgence worrisome