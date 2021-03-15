Kia unveils design of 1st EV platform-based EV6
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Monday revealed the design of the EV6, its first dedicated all-electric model built on Hyundai Motor Group's EV platform, ahead of its global unveiling later this month.
The EV6 is based on the group's own Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and developed under Kia's new design philosophy "Opposites United" that embodies its shifting focus toward electrification, Kia said in a statement.
The carmaker said it plans to apply the new design philosophy to all future models.
"With EV6, we aimed to create a distinctive, impactful design by using a combination of sophisticated, high-tech features on pure and rich volumes, while providing a unique space as a futuristic EV," Senior Vice President Karim Habib in charge of Kia's global design center said in the statement.
Of exterior designs, characteristic daytime running lights display a sleek, modern appearance along with the model's Digital Tiger Face, a design progression evoking the spirit of Kia's Tiger Nose Grille for the electrified era, it said.
On the interior design side, the EV6 equipped with the E-GMP platform offers increased space compared with previous Kia EV models based on the existing platform.
The seamless high-tech curved high-definition audio visual and navigation (AVN) screen is another appealing element of the new interior.
Kia plans to launch seven all-electric models by 2026, and the EV6 is the first model of the planned EV-only lineup.
Last month, Kia's bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled the IONIQ 5, its first model embedded with the E-GMP platform, as the group strives to morph into a future mobility solutions provider.
Hyundai and Kia together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales.
