Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Brokerages' 2020 profit jumps 20.8 pct on stock rally

All News 12:00 March 15, 2021

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean brokerage firms saw their combined net profit jump 20.8 percent last year, thanks to a stock rally that helped them earn higher commission fees, data showed Monday.

The combined net profit of 57 brokerages stood at 5.91 trillion won (US$5.2 billion) in 2020, compared with a profit of 4.89 trillion won in 2019, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

The combined brokerage fees stood at 13.6 trillion won in 2020, up 43.8 percent from a year ago.

The brokerages posted a combined loss of 2.1 trillion won in derivative-related products last year, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of 3.3 trillion won in 2019.

At the end of last year, the combined assets of 57 brokerages stood at 608.8 trillion won, up 26.1 percent from the end of 2019, according to the data.

This composite image shows South Korean brokerage firms. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#brokerages-2020 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!