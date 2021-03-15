Seoul stocks rebound late Mon. morning amid choppy trading
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks bounced back to gains late Monday morning on strong advances by auto shares, while rising bond yields continued to stoke concerns of earlier-than-expected post-pandemic inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 4.88 points, or 0.16 percent, to 3,059.27 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded choppy all morning ahead of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, as investors raised hopes that the Fed could intervene to slow down the bond yields hike. The FOMC meeting is to be held Tuesday and Wednesday (U.S. time).
Auto and financial stocks traded bullish in Seoul, while techs slumped.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.48 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved down 0.36 percent.
Giant internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.26, but its rival Kakao retreated 0.42 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 0.94 percent, while Celltrion shed 1.85 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.86 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia jumping 3.85 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem advanced 2.54 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,135.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.95 won from the previous session's close.


