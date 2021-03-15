KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KiaMtr 85,800 UP 3,000
Daesang 25,300 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,610 UP 20
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,100 DN 500
ORION Holdings 14,300 UP 350
NEXENTIRE 7,660 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 159,000 UP 1,000
KCC 207,000 UP 3,000
SKBP 109,000 UP 500
Daewoong 32,700 DN 550
SamyangFood 90,000 UP 2,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,250 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 421,000 UP 13,500
TaekwangInd 923,000 UP 7,000
SsangyongCement 6,850 UP 90
KAL 28,050 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,300 UP 30
LG Corp. 91,600 DN 300
JWPHARMA 29,500 DN 200
LGInt 30,000 UP 450
DongkukStlMill 10,600 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 23,750 UP 300
Hanmi Science 59,300 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 191,000 DN 1,500
HtlShilla 87,200 UP 3,400
Hanssem 101,000 DN 500
KPIC 312,000 DN 7,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,560 DN 80
SKC 114,000 0
GS Retail 36,950 UP 200
Ottogi 580,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 34,500 DN 500
F&F 147,500 UP 4,500
NamsunAlum 4,150 DN 75
MERITZ SECU 4,370 UP 115
SK hynix 136,500 DN 3,500
Youngpoong 608,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,750 UP 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,450 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 193,000 DN 1,000
