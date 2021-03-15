KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,700 DN 350
Kogas 32,250 UP 150
Hanwha 29,500 DN 200
DB HiTek 52,400 0
CJ 94,700 DN 1,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 157,500 0
BoryungPharm 21,050 0
L&L 14,500 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 54,000 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,900 UP 1,150
Shinsegae 285,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 277,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 80,100 DN 1,500
Hyosung 85,600 UP 4,600
LOTTE 32,950 DN 150
Binggrae 57,800 UP 300
GCH Corp 34,000 DN 800
LotteChilsung 121,500 0
HyundaiMtr 232,000 DN 500
AmoreG 63,200 0
POSCO 308,000 UP 7,000
SPC SAMLIP 73,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 188,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,850 UP 850
KUMHOTIRE 3,915 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 44,550 UP 1,500
SamsungElec 81,800 DN 1,000
NHIS 11,400 UP 50
Big Hit 218,000 DN 10,000
SK Discovery 62,700 DN 300
LS 65,300 DN 700
GC Corp 334,000 DN 7,000
GS E&C 40,350 UP 1,300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 686,000 DN 3,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 90,100 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 35,150 UP 200
HITEJINRO 37,100 UP 550
Yuhan 60,700 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 172,000 UP 1,500
