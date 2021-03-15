KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DOOSAN 49,300 DN 800
DL 78,300 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,600 UP 840
DL E&C 121,000 UP 2,500
DWS 50,500 UP 700
BukwangPharm 23,200 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,600 DN 700
ZINUS 84,600 DN 900
Hanchem 224,500 DN 3,500
HANJINKAL 59,100 UP 100
DoubleUGames 56,200 UP 900
CUCKOO 133,000 DN 5,000
COSMAX 117,000 DN 500
HDC-OP 28,500 UP 1,100
WooriFinancialGroup 10,100 DN 50
Doosanfc 49,500 UP 550
DHICO 11,350 0
LG Innotek 217,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 300,500 DN 3,000
HMM 21,450 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 81,400 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 214,000 DN 17,000
Mobis 302,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,300 UP 50
HDC HOLDINGS 11,050 UP 150
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,000 UP 300
KSOE 122,000 UP 4,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,250 UP 150
OCI 123,500 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 61,400 UP 1,700
KorZinc 403,500 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,660 UP 220
SYC 59,300 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 61,300 UP 2,800
IS DONGSEO 53,900 UP 300
S-Oil 84,400 DN 1,100
KEPCO 23,250 UP 50
SamsungSecu 39,200 UP 450
KG DONGBU STL 13,000 UP 150
SKTelecom 257,000 UP 2,000
