KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SNT MOTIV 65,400 UP 600
HyundaiElev 45,150 UP 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,300 UP 150
Hanon Systems 17,200 DN 450
SK 251,000 DN 6,500
ShinpoongPharm 95,000 UP 3,500
Handsome 37,150 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 15,050 DN 100
COWAY 66,700 UP 100
S-1 81,600 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 126,500 DN 500
Kangwonland 25,900 UP 400
NAVER 383,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 479,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 930,000 DN 5,000
IBK 9,020 UP 60
DONGSUH 30,800 DN 700
SamsungEng 13,300 0
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 6,240 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 21,050 DN 200
KT 27,050 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204000 UP8000
LOTTE TOUR 20,250 UP 950
LG Uplus 12,100 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 79,400 UP 1,500
KT&G 80,200 DN 200
LG Display 22,200 DN 500
KIWOOM 123,000 DN 4,000
DSME 26,450 0
DSINFRA 8,090 DN 20
DWEC 6,300 UP 340
DongwonF&B 189,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 28,050 0
LGH&H 1,580,000 UP 9,000
LGCHEM 966,000 UP 22,000
KEPCO E&C 20,000 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,400 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 0
