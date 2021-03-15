SNT MOTIV 65,400 UP 600

HyundaiElev 45,150 UP 150

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,300 UP 150

Hanon Systems 17,200 DN 450

SK 251,000 DN 6,500

ShinpoongPharm 95,000 UP 3,500

Handsome 37,150 DN 150

Asiana Airlines 15,050 DN 100

COWAY 66,700 UP 100

S-1 81,600 0

LOTTE SHOPPING 126,500 DN 500

Kangwonland 25,900 UP 400

NAVER 383,000 UP 2,500

Kakao 479,000 DN 2,000

NCsoft 930,000 DN 5,000

IBK 9,020 UP 60

DONGSUH 30,800 DN 700

SamsungEng 13,300 0

SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 DN 1,000

PanOcean 6,240 DN 150

SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 UP 250

CheilWorldwide 21,050 DN 200

KT 27,050 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204000 UP8000

LOTTE TOUR 20,250 UP 950

LG Uplus 12,100 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 79,400 UP 1,500

KT&G 80,200 DN 200

LG Display 22,200 DN 500

KIWOOM 123,000 DN 4,000

DSME 26,450 0

DSINFRA 8,090 DN 20

DWEC 6,300 UP 340

DongwonF&B 189,000 DN 4,000

KEPCO KPS 28,050 0

LGH&H 1,580,000 UP 9,000

LGCHEM 966,000 UP 22,000

KEPCO E&C 20,000 DN 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,400 DN 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 0

(MORE)