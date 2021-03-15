KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LGELECTRONICS 151,500 DN 1,000
Celltrion 289,000 DN 8,000
Huchems 23,900 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 123,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,700 UP 400
KIH 86,900 DN 400
LOTTE Himart 37,800 DN 450
GS 40,300 UP 300
CJ CGV 29,100 UP 500
LIG Nex1 37,900 DN 250
Fila Holdings 42,250 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 195,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,500 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,225 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 226,500 UP 500
FOOSUNG 10,250 DN 50
SK Innovation 228,500 DN 14,000
POONGSAN 32,800 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 51,200 UP 800
Hansae 20,150 DN 350
LG HAUSYS 75,600 UP 2,400
Youngone Corp 38,100 DN 800
CSWIND 69,300 DN 1,700
GKL 16,750 UP 50
KOLON IND 54,800 DN 700
HanmiPharm 322,500 UP 3,500
BNK Financial Group 6,630 UP 210
emart 179,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY450 50 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 57,600 UP 200
MANDO 65,400 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 735,000 DN 8,000
INNOCEAN 59,300 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 35,850 UP 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,950 DN 650
Netmarble 120,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S281500 UP3500
ORION 135,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,050 DN 100
BGF Retail 174,500 UP 2,000
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
(News Focus) Save Our Stages: Indie music scene moves to save stages, songs amid pandemic
New virus cases over 400 for 6th day, potential resurgence worrisome
(LEAD) New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further
(4th LD) New virus cases over 400 for 6th day, potential resurgence worrisome