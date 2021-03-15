S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 15, 2021
All News 16:31 March 15, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.691 0.688 +0.3
3-year TB 1.238 1.223 +1.5
10-year TB 2.152 2.092 +6.0
2-year MSB 0.932 0.932 0.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.153 2.149 +0.4
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
(END)
