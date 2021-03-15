Moon to take AstraZeneca vaccine shot on March 23 to attend G-7 summit: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine shot next week in preparation for participation in a Group of Seven (G-7) summit to be held in Britain, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday, as health authorities here have decided to extend the use of the COVID-19 vaccine to the elderly.
In accordance with a related procedure drawn up by Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook plan to take the vaccine in public on March 23, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
He stopped short of revealing the venue, citing presidential security protocol.
The KDCA, which is in charge of South Korea's state vaccination program, is giving priority to Moon, 68, and Kim, 67, as they require "essential" foreign travel for the diplomatic event. Britain has invited Moon to the multilateral session.
Some officials who will accompany Moon on the upcoming trip will also take the vaccine.
The AstraZeneca vaccine will be available for those aged 65 and older in South Korea starting on March 23, Kang said.
The president has decided to roll up his sleeves first partly in a bid to ease public concerns about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, he added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
(News Focus) Save Our Stages: Indie music scene moves to save stages, songs amid pandemic
-
New virus cases over 400 for 6th day, potential resurgence worrisome
-
(LEAD) New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further
-
(4th LD) New virus cases over 400 for 6th day, potential resurgence worrisome