5 American service members test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in S. Korea
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Five American service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea from the U.S. last week, the U.S. military said Monday.
Four of them arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, between Tuesday and Friday, and the remainder at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on a U.S. government chartered flight on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).
They all tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, USFK said, adding that they have since been transferred to isolation facilities designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases.
"Thorough cleaning of all transportation assets and quarantine rooms has been completed," USFK said in a statement. "None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community."
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving here are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 792, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from their home country.
