STX Offshore bags order for petrochemicals carrier

All News 17:41 March 15, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Midsized shipyard STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. said it has clinched a deal to build a 50,000-ton petrochemicals carrier.

Under the deal with a Hong Kong company, STX Offshore will deliver the vessel by the first half of 2022, the company said in an emailed statement.

The shipbuilder did not reveal the value of the deal.

This photo provided by STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. on March 15, 2021, shows a petrochemicals carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

STX Offshore also said it has signed a preliminary deal with a Japanese company to construct three 6,600-ton petrochemicals carriers.

The shipyard also did not reveal the value of the deal.

STX Offshore predicted that it may obtain orders for about 20 ships by April, given its recent negotiations with shippers.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#STX Offshore
