STX Offshore bags order for petrochemicals carrier
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Midsized shipyard STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. said it has clinched a deal to build a 50,000-ton petrochemicals carrier.
Under the deal with a Hong Kong company, STX Offshore will deliver the vessel by the first half of 2022, the company said in an emailed statement.
The shipbuilder did not reveal the value of the deal.
STX Offshore also said it has signed a preliminary deal with a Japanese company to construct three 6,600-ton petrochemicals carriers.
The shipyard also did not reveal the value of the deal.
STX Offshore predicted that it may obtain orders for about 20 ships by April, given its recent negotiations with shippers.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
(News Focus) Save Our Stages: Indie music scene moves to save stages, songs amid pandemic
-
New virus cases over 400 for 6th day, potential resurgence worrisome
-
(LEAD) New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further
-
(4th LD) New virus cases over 400 for 6th day, potential resurgence worrisome