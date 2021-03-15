(LEAD) Google to lower in-app commission rate for developers
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS more info in 3rd para)
SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Global tech giant Google will lower its planned commission rate for app developers, the company announced Monday, following complaints from software makers over steep fees.
Google said it will levy a 15 percent rate on in-app purchases to all developers for annual sales up to US$1 million and take a 30 percent commission from revenues over the $1 million mark. The new policy will take effect in July.
A company official said 99 percent of developers log less than $1 million annual revenue on the Play store.
Google earlier announced a plan to introduce the 30 percent commission to all in-app digital goods purchases in South Korea while making it mandatory to use its own payment system for app purchases on its platform, starting January 2021.
The new billing policy caused fierce opposition from tech firms and politicians and the company later delayed its implementation to September.
Last year lawmakers proposed bills that would ban app market operators from imposing certain payment methods in mobile content transactions.
The tech giant has said that the service fee is crucial to reinvest in its platform.
"We will do our best so that South Korean developers can provide their products and services to over 1 billion users from some 300 countries around the world and achieve success in the global market," a Google official said.
Sales from apps on Google's Play store last year were estimated at over 5 trillion won ($4.4 billion), according to a government report that reviewed 246 companies that accounted for over 75 percent of the country's mobile app sales during September and October last year.
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
(News Focus) Save Our Stages: Indie music scene moves to save stages, songs amid pandemic
-
New virus cases over 400 for 6th day, potential resurgence worrisome
-
(LEAD) New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings