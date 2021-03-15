Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' nominated for best supporting actress at Academy Awards

All News 22:57 March 15, 2021

(ATTN: ADDS more info from 4th para, photos)

SEOUL, March 15 (Yonhap) -- Youn Yuh-jung was nominated for best supporting actress at this year's Academy Awards for her role in "Minari," becoming the first South Korean actress to achieve the feat.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday unveiled its final list of nominations for the 2021 Oscars Awards. The awards ceremony will take place next month.

This undated file photo shows actress Youn Yuh-jung, who was nominated in the best supporting actress category at the 93rd Academy Awards on March 15, 2021, for her performance in the U.S. immigration film "Minari." (Yonhap)

Youn, who plays an eccentric grandmother in "Minari," will vie for the prize of best actress in a supporting role with Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy," Olivia Colman for "The Father" and Amanda Seyfried for "Mank."

The 73-year old Korean screen veteran became the first South Korean actress to get a nod in an acting category from the world's most coveted film awards.

Last year's "Parasite," which won four Oscar titles including best picture, did not get a nomination in any acting category.

Youn is the fourth Asian actress to garner a best supporting actress nomination, following Japanese actresses Miyoshi Umeki from "Sayonara" (1957), Shohreh Agdashloo "House of Sand and Fog" (2003) and Rinko Kikuchi "Babel" (2007). Umeki is the only Asian actress to win the Oscar.

This image from the Twitter account of the Academy Awards shows five nominees for actress in a supporting role for this year's Oscar Awards. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Minari" depicts first-generation immigrants from Korea in pursuit of their own American dream from the point of view of David and his parents, Jacob (Steven Yeun) and Monica (Han Yeri). The family dynamics change when Soonja (Youn) arrives in rural Arkansas to babysit the kids.

Korean American director Lee Isaac Chung's semiautobiographical film earned six nominations including best picture, director, original screenplay and actor in a leading role for Steven Yeun.

Yeun became the first Asian-American actor to be nominated in the best actor category in the Academy Awards.

The award ceremony for the 93rd Oscars will take place on April 25.

This image provided by Pancinema shows a scene from "Minari." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Oscars #Minari
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!