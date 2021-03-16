Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. and allies will continue to expand engagement with N. Korea: White House

All News 02:16 March 16, 2021

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The United States, together with its allies, will continue to expand its engagement with North Korea, a White House spokesperson said Monday.

Jen Psaki said the issue will also be a topic of discussions between top U.S. officials currently on a trip to Japan and South Korea.

"Diplomacy continues to remain our first priority. I think you can all anticipate that there will be a continued expansion of engagement with partners and allies in the region, and this will of course be a a topic of discussion," she told a daily press briefing, noting the U.S. has reached out to North Korea through a number of channels.

"But to date we have not received any response," she added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are currently on a trip to Japan and South Korea.

A senior U.S. administration official earlier told Yonhap News Agency that the Biden administration has attempted to reach out to North Korea, "starting in mid-February, including in New York."

Pyongyang has a diplomatic mission to the United Nations in New York. The other common channel is through Sweden, which has diplomatic ties with the North.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!