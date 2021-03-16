U.S. and allies will continue to expand engagement with N. Korea: White House
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Yonhap) -- The United States, together with its allies, will continue to expand its engagement with North Korea, a White House spokesperson said Monday.
Jen Psaki said the issue will also be a topic of discussions between top U.S. officials currently on a trip to Japan and South Korea.
"Diplomacy continues to remain our first priority. I think you can all anticipate that there will be a continued expansion of engagement with partners and allies in the region, and this will of course be a a topic of discussion," she told a daily press briefing, noting the U.S. has reached out to North Korea through a number of channels.
"But to date we have not received any response," she added.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are currently on a trip to Japan and South Korea.
A senior U.S. administration official earlier told Yonhap News Agency that the Biden administration has attempted to reach out to North Korea, "starting in mid-February, including in New York."
Pyongyang has a diplomatic mission to the United Nations in New York. The other common channel is through Sweden, which has diplomatic ties with the North.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
(News Focus) Save Our Stages: Indie music scene moves to save stages, songs amid pandemic
-
(LEAD) New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
Yellow dust to blow into Korea, already choked by ultrafine dust
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further