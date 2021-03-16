N.K. leader's sister slams S. Korea, U.S. for joint military drills
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday slammed South Korea and the United States for conducting joint military exercises, saying that it will be difficult the peaceful "spring days" of three years ago will come back on the Korean Peninsula.
Kim Yo-jong made the criticism in a statement carried by state media, threatening to scrap a tension-easing military deal signed by the two Koreas in September 2018 and also disband an organization handling cross-border affairs.
Earlier last week, South Korea and the U.S. kicked off their springtime combined military drills involving a "minimum level of troops" given the coronavirus situation. The North has long demanded an end to joint military drills between the allies, denouncing them as a rehearsal for invasion.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) BTS' megahit 'Dynamite' gets 900 mln views on YouTube
-
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' tops worldwide album sales in 2020
-
BLACKPINK's Rose says songs for debut solo album 'R' came like fate
-
Suga of BTS celebrates birthday with donation for child cancer patients
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
Police question TVXQ's U-Know Yunho for allegedly violating social distancing rules
-
Preorders for BLACKPINK member Rose's debut solo album tops 400,000
-
(News Focus) Save Our Stages: Indie music scene moves to save stages, songs amid pandemic
-
Yellow dust to blow into Korea, already choked by ultrafine dust
-
BTS says Grammy nomination an 'unbelievable' experience, thanks fans for support
-
(LEAD) New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further
-
S. Korea estimated to have ranked 10th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
New infection cases at 1-week low on fewer tests, potential surge woes growing further