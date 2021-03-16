Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- 106 found to own land near new local town in land speculation scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't failure in real estate policies hits citizens with heavy tax (Kookmin Daily)
-- Houses subject to comprehensive real estate tax increase by 210,000 as government-set home prices rise (Donga Ilbo)
-- Over 25 percent of land owners in third new town project Seoul residents (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Police expand land speculation investigation (Segye Times)
-- Government-set home prices jump by 19 pct this year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Government-set home prices climb nearly 20 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Koreans aged 75 and older to be vaccinated starting next month (Hankyoreh)
-- Government-set home prices jump by 19 pct this year (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Government-set home prices increase by 19 pct this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Government-set home prices rise by 19 pct this year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- COVID-19 testing order for foreigners creates 'chaos' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to vaccinate 12 million against COVID-19 by June, health minister says (Korea Herald)
-- As promised, gov't is raising assessed values and taxes (Korea Times)
(END)
