(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 16)

Moon bought 3,774 square meters of land in Yangsan, including farmland, in April last year for the purpose of residing there after retirement, and local authorities changed land use of the farmland to house site in January this year. It took just nine months to change the land use. From the beginning, farming was not the purpose of Moon's purchase of farmland. Moreover, farmland is cheaper than a house site. The first couple took potential profits from the land purchase.